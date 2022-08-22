Man murdered

A twenty-three year old man was booked for murdering a man at Ponmeni under S.S. Colony police station limits in Madurai in the early hours of Monday.

According to S.S. Colony police, the deceased has been identified as a crematorium worker K. Aiyanar, 58.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, S. Ganesan, 23, had asked for a beedi from Aiyanar, which snowballed into a quarrel. Subsequently, Ganesan hit Aiyanar on his head with a hammer and killed him.

The body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

S.S. Colony police booked Ganesan under the Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him to judicial custody.