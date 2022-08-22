BJP functionaries granted bail 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 22, 2022 21:55 IST

Judicial Magistrate VI in Madurai on Monday granted bail to six BJP functionaries who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a case pertaining to footwear hurled at the car of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The Judicial Magistrate granted bail to K. Jayakarna, R. Gopinath N. Mohammed Yakub and R. Gopinath of Tiruchi and R. Kumar and S. Balasubramanian of Madurai. The functionaries were arrested on August 13 following the incident at Madurai airport.

The Judicial Magistrate also dismissed the petition filed by the police seeking custody of the accused. The BJP functionaries were booked under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. 

Three women BJP functionaries were also arrested on August 18 in connection with the case. Their bail petition was dismissed by the Judicial Magistrate and the petition filed by the police seeking the custody will be heard on August 23.

Advocate Niranjan S. Kumar, the Madurai District Secretary of BJP’s Advocates wing who had represented the accused, said that the Judicial Magistrate had refused the remand of three other BJP functionaries, including that of the Madurai city Vice-President K. Jayavel.

