Madurai MP urges students to be socially responsible

Madurai MP Su. Venakatesan addresses the inaugural of Sophis Club at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan urged students to be more aware of how the government works and to be socially responsible at the inaugural of Sophis Club at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Monday.

The newly elected office-bearers of the club under the Department of Social Science were instated.

He also launched an exclusive WhatsApp group named ‘Maatrathirkaana Maanavigal’ of which he will also be part of it along with the student cabinet members and four students who had earlier interned at his MP office.

“It will serve as a platform for the students who are exposed to social issues to directly flag them to me and to have constructive conversations on pressing issues,” he said.

Interacting with the students, he said that applications from students for internships mount in the offices of MPs in Delhi, but sadly the awareness of such an opportunity is relatively less in our State. “I am happy that students of this college came forward to intern at our office,” he said.

A total of four post-graduate students, F. Zaheen Kausar, V. Nivetha, S. Shobika and Y.R. Ilakkiya Vani who completed their internship at the MP office in two batches shared their experiences. He also received a 300-page thesis by the interns on the MP’s work from 2019 to 2022.

He also said that he would be happy to take in new interns every two months as studenthood is the best time to know how the system works.

Responding to questions from the students, Mr. Venkatesan said that the role of an MP is to take the problem of a layman to the attention of the nation in Parliament. “Writing letters to various Ministers on issues to take action is a vital and powerful tool of his role,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, the interns said that it inspired them to analyse the problems of the petitioners from their roots and tackle them.

“We have only read about an MP in our social sciences books, but to see it in person was a learning process. It also inspires us to be responsible citizens,” they added.

Principal Christiana Singh, Head of the Department V. Dhanalakshmi, faculty members and students were present.