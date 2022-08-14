The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 138 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,793 cusecs and a discharge of 2,172 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.54 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,977 cusecs and a discharge of 2,969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,587 mcft.