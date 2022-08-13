Corporation’s eviction drive halted on street vendors’ opposition

ADVERTISEMENT

The eviction drive taken up by Corporation officials on Kamarajar Salai near Vilakkuthoon on Saturday was halted as street vendors staged a road roko opposing the drive.

“As many as 10 push carts were evicted around areas of ward 47, including Pathu Thoon and Vilakkuthoon. Sunshades erected in front of some shops encroaching the roads were also razed down by earthmovers,” said P. Sureshkumar, Assistant Commissioner of South Zone IV.

Twenty unauthorised advertisement hoardings and posters were also removed as part of the eviction drive, he added.

Eventually, the drive was cut short as various members of street vendor associations staged a road roko demanding to stop the drive. They demanded proper allotment for vending zones instead of damaging their property.

As tension prevailed, police had to intervene and hold peace talks with the parties. The drive was halted to fizzle out the tension and to maintain law and order mainly in view of Independence Day, said a Corporation official.

The vendors were allowed to set up their shops again.

Mr Sureshkumar said that the eviction drive would be resumed at the earliest as it is necessary to ease the traffic congestion induced by these street vendors during peak hours.