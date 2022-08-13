Senate members want key posts filled at once in MKU

Key posts such as the Registrar, Controller of Examination and others in Madurai Kamaraj University should have full time officials and the concept of giving in-charge positions should not be encouraged on a long term basis, said members at the Senate meeting held in the university here on Friday.

The Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar chaired the meeting where Syndicate members Thangaraj, Nagarathinam and others participated.

Soon after the meeting commenced, many members expressed disappointment over the non-issuance of the agenda copy to them in advance. Some of them also raised their dissent over not being heard by the administration.

At one point, a senate member Velankanni Joseph said that they should be treated with dignity by the MKU administration. He said that many issues, which required discussion at the Senate meeting, were passed without hearing to the members.

This was unbecoming of the administration, they charged and went on complaining that the VC, who has an engineering background, should not head the university, which has arts and science colleges under its fold. However, Dr. Kumar intervened and said that the appointment had been made as per the UGC norms.

Another senate member Christiana Singh wanted permission to be granted to qualified faculty members in autonomous colleges for guideship like in other universities. She also urged to enhance the number of seats for courses, which had higher demand in the colleges.

Many members raised the issue of promotions not being given to assistant professors in government aided colleges since 2006. However, there was no response from the VC or the Syndicate members following which they demanded a proper answer and action without further delay.

The meeting passed important resolutions without debate and the members expressed their displeasure.

Media persons were also not given the agenda copy. The officials at the Public Relations Department in the university said that they were unaware and assured to take up the grievance with the VC.