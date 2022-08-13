Fourth edition of Vintage Car and Bike Show to be held on August 15

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 13, 2022 19:48 IST

If one wants to check out the oldest running Benz of 1914 in the country, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel’s 4th Annual Vintage Car and Bike Show is the place to visit on August 15.

“The show organised by the Pandyan Arts Community and Environment (PACE) would be a treat to all Maduraiites,” said G. Vasudevan, Managing Director of the hotel, on Saturday.

He was addressing the press here and said that the event was scheduled to be held on the Independence Day. “Around 45 vintage cars and two-wheelers from Chennai, Madurai, Kodaikanal, Karaikudi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Sivakasi, and Tiruchi will be showcased in the event,” he said.

“The show will bring together vintage car enthusiasts across the State under one roof as well as throw light on the extensive vintage car collection of South Tamil Nadu,” said S. Rajan, general manager of the hotel.

Interestingly, the oldest car bound to be on display is a 1934 Austin 7, which will be driven from Kodaikanal to the venue. Similarly, around 20 vintage two-wheelers from Tiruchi and a VW camper van from Chennai will reach Madurai by road, he added.

The list of cars expected at the show includes a 1971, 1983 Fiat, 126p from Poland, 1947 Chevy Fleetmaster, 1957 Fiat Elegant, as well as several Jawa motorcycles, Yamaha RX100s and a 1952 AJS.

The show timing is 9.30 a.m. to 4. pm and the entry is free.

