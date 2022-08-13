Parcel services extended to six post offices in Madurai city
Parcel services had been extended to Post Offices at Tallakulam, Arasaradi, Melur, Tirumangalam, Gandhi Nagar and Munichalai, said K.A. Kalyanavaradharajan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, in a press release here on Friday.
He appealed to the public to make use of the service which was earlier provided only by the Head Post Office in Madurai.
