Madurai

Madras High Court directs Tangedco to pay compensation

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 06, 2022 23:42 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 23:43 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay compensation of ₹ 9.07 lakh to a woman from Tiruchi district. The woman’s husband died in 2016 due to electrocution.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2016 by Lakshmi from Minikkiyur village in Tiruchi district. Her husband Palanisamy who was a farmer died on June 11, 2016 while he was on his way to agricultural field.

A cable TV wire connected to an electric post above the electricity line got disconnected due to strong wind and fell over the electricity line. Palanisamy came in contact with the cable TV wire that was dangling from the electricity line. He was electrocuted.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that a cable TV wire was tied up to an electric post belonging to Tangedco. Tying up of the cable TV wire to the electric post was an unauthorised act. If the unauthorised wire had been removed by authorities in time, the accident would not have happened.

