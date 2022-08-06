Erwadi fire tragedy victims remembered

Members of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation observe the 21st anniversary of the fire tragedy in Erwadi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

August 06, 2022 21:49 IST

The 21st anniversary of the Erwadi fire tragedy in which 28 mentally-ill persons tied to chains were charred to death was observed here on Saturday.

“The incident that occurred on August 6, 2001, changed the way people looked at mental health care as 28 people died in a thatched shed in Erwadi of Ramanathapuram district due to a fire. It sparked dialogue on the need for awareness on mental health,” said K. S. P. Janardhan Babu, Director - Programmes of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation who organised the tribute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He noted that people back then relied on “pseudo religious practices” to treat mental illness as they lacked awareness. “Even if there was awareness, most of them did not have the money for expensive treatment,” said Mr. Babu.

“We want to look back at this day not in sympathy, hence it is a tradition at our Trust to induct a new initiative benefitting the differently abled to make it a constructive day,” he added.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Trust and the Department of Hotel Management and Catering Science of Madurai Kamaraj University College which would train the differently abled inmates in making bakery and allied products.

R. Rajakumari, Executive Director, said that the Trust aims to make differently abled people not to be seen as a liability by their own family members but an asset to the society.

“Employing such people in jobs is a very important part of their rehabilitation,” she added.

George, Principal in-charge, Madurai Kamaraj University College, said that it is a blessing to train and enhance the talents of differently abled people through which they will be given a new lease of life.

The training programme aims to train a total of 80 differently abled people in four batches who after completion will be provided certificates to enable them to explore placements opportunities in and around Madurai, said the Trust members.

Latha Gurubarathi, director-administrator of the Trust, said that the training would improve self-esteem as they would become independent.

An oath to advocate mental health was also administered as part of the event.