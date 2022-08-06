Over 300 differently abled people benefit from special camp

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visiting a special camp for differently abled persons in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

“My eight-year-old son diagnosed with Landau Kleffner syndrome, a rare syndrome affecting one’s brain and speech skills, has finally received his unique disability identity (UDID) card through the special camp,” said a woman from Thathaneri on Saturday.

She was one among the many people who benefited from the special camp held for differently abled at the Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School here which was inaugurated by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth.

Following representations from the public, Madurai Central MLA and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had taken the initiative and assured them of organising an exclusive camp.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired with the officials present at the camp.

Another woman, a mother of a 20-year-old boy suffering from cerebral palsy from Karimedu, said that the camp was hugely beneficial as it saved her time and effort in acquiring train and bus passes for his son within a day.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran said that a total of 320 differently abled people suffering from intellectual disability, autism and paraplegia benefited from the camp.

“As many as 99 petitioners sought national identity cards, 71 appealed for UDID cards while 68 people needed train and bus passes among the other requirements,” he added.

“We have also planned to disburse wheelchairs, hearing-aids, crutches, walking sticks for the visually impaired etc for petitioners at their doorsteps,” said Mr. Ravichandran.

Further, 74 beneficiaries received vaccination against COVID-19 at the camp held as part of the event.

“The camp also housed counters of District Employment and Career Guidance Center, District Industrial Centre, District Central Cooperative Bank which proved fruitful to the differently-abled people to clarify their queries related to employment opportunities, welfare schemes etc,” said Mr Ravichandran.

Similar camps will be organised on August 8 at Sundararajapuram Corporation Primary School where people from wards 59, 60, 61, 75, 76 and 77 can take part while people from wards 50, 51, 52, 54 and 55 can benefit from the camp to be organised on August 10 at Simmakkal, stated the release.

Zonal chairperson P. Pandiselvi and others were present.