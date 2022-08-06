Complete inquiry against advocate in three months: High Court

August 06, 2022 20:07 IST

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to complete an inquiry initiated against advocate A. Brammanayagam within three months.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy passed the direction on a petition filed by D. Joseph. The petitioner sought a direction to the State Bar Council to complete the inquiry within a time frame.

The petitioner said he came to know that a complaint was filed before the district consumer forum in his name by the advocate against a restaurant. On verification, he found that eight more such complaints had been filed in his name before the same forum.

He sent a complaint to the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on May 12 stating that the advocate had filed around 1000 such complaints against various persons, without the consent of the complainants by misusing the profession.

The petitioner also approached the State Bar Council to take disciplinary action against the advocate as per the Advocates Act. Though the complaint was taken on file, no action was taken against the advocate, he said. Therefore, he filed the petition before the court.