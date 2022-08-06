Awareness Week on drug prevention to be observed in schools, colleges: Collector

August 06, 2022 18:48 IST

“Officials of Food Safety Department and police must take strict action against drug peddlers by penalising and sealing shops supplying such banned drugs,” said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Saturday.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting on organising programmes to create awareness of drug prevention held at the Collectorate here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a press release, Mr. Sekhar stressed that awareness on drugs should be created in all schools and colleges across the district by placing hoardings on the ill-effects of drug abuse and the need for its prevention.

Mr. Sekhar also instructed Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika to provide separate counselling through volunteers to students who are addicted to drugs in schools and colleges. Awareness must be created among their parents as well, he added.

All schools and colleges will observe the awareness week on drug prevention from August 11, stated the release.

Officials of government departments have been directed to create awareness among students of drug prevention via organising programmes, by roping in volunteers and non-governmental organisations, it added.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, District Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, government officials, representatives of NGOs and others were present.