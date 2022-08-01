Special court convicts 27 accused in 2018 Katchanatham murder case

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under SC/ST (PoA) Act in Sivaganga has convicted 27 accused in the 2018 Katchanatham murder case in Sivaganga district. The sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.

The Special court judge G. Muthukumaran convicted 27 accused in the case. A total of 33 people, including four juveniles, from a dominant community were named as accused in the case.

One person is absconding and one person died during the trial in the case.

On May 28, 2018, three members of a Scheduled Caste were murdered and many sustained grievously injuries when a group of people from a dominant community attacked them with deadly weapons following a dispute over presenting temple honours in Kachanatham.

The members of a dominant caste had entered the households of the Scheduled Castes and attacked them indiscriminately on May 28 at around 9.30 p.m. after disconnecting the power supply. Three persons K. Arumugam, A. Shanmuganathan and V. Chandrasekhar were hacked to death.