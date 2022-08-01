The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 134.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,807 cusecs and a discharge of 1,667 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.14 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 3,134 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,189 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Kuppanampatti 101, Chittampatti 80.6, Veerapandi 68, Vaigai dam 66.8, Manjalar dam 58, Elumalai 57.6, Thekkadi 50.8, Pulipatti 50.4, Marudhanadhi dam 50, Idayapatti 40, Madurai 29.6, Sothupparai dam 28, Kodaikanal 24.6, Peranai dam 22, Melur 20, Uthamapalayam 17.6, Viraganoor 17, Mettupatti 12, Shamuganadhi dam 11.3, Gudalur 10.8, Periyapatti 9.4, Kallandri 8.6, Sathiyar dam 8, Andipatti 6.4 and Mullaperiyar dam.