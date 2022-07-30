Noon-meal worker suspended
Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has placed under suspension a noon-meal organiser posted at Primary School in Kadaneri Panchayat Union of T. Kallupatti Panchayat Union on Friday.
S. Poomari was suspended following irregularities ascertained in the quality of food provided to children and the reduced quantity of ingredients than the fixed quantity, stated a press release.
Mr. Sekhar inspected the noon-meal centre on Thursday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.