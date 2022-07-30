Noon-meal worker suspended

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has placed under suspension a noon-meal organiser posted at Primary School in Kadaneri Panchayat Union of T. Kallupatti Panchayat Union on Friday.

S. Poomari was suspended following irregularities ascertained in the quality of food provided to children and the reduced quantity of ingredients than the fixed quantity, stated a press release.

Mr. Sekhar inspected the noon-meal centre on Thursday.