Madurai

Two carpenters electrocuted

Vehicles in waterlogged Ambedkar Salai near Outpost in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy
Staff Reporter MADURAI July 30, 2022 22:30 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:30 IST

Two carpenters P. Murugesan, 50, of Andalpuram and G. Jagadeesan, 35, of Jaihindpuram , were electrocuted when they were working in the open using some gadgets near Andalpuram West Street during the heavy rains that lashed the city on Saturday evening, said the police.

In a separate incident, two unidentified bodies were found near Periyar Bus Stand. The police said that they are yet to determine the cause of their death.

The heavy spell of rain lasted for almost an hour resulting in inundation of low-lying areas.

Commuters faced difficulties in travelling through arterial roads and places such as Panagal Road, Simmakkal, Periyar Bus Stand, South Gate, Kamarajar Salai, Kurivikaransalai, Munichalai, South Veli Street, Swami Sannadhi, Thalavai Agraharam near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Avaniapuram, Villapuram, Arapalayam, Madurai airport etc.

Heavy showers were recorded in various parts of the city, including Tiruparakundram, Nagamalai Pudukottai, Thoppur, Tirumangalam, Tirunagar and Tanakkankulam for more than an hour.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said that no instances of tree falling were reported.

