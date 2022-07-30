PMK cadre urge State to curb illegal sale of ganja, banned drugs

PMK cadre stage a demonstration in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

July 30, 2022 21:54 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadre staged a protest at Palanganatham in Madurai on Saturday demanding the State government to implement a complete ban on the illegal sale of ganja and banned tobacco products.

The protest was led by PMK district secretary P. Krishnakumar. “The widely available banned ganja products have affected the future generation’s health and welfare, especially school students who are exposed to them largely,” said he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation is worse in the rural areas, he charged. “I have seen many school students who attend classes in an inebriated state and the teachers stand helpless,” he alleged.

The protesters raised slogans urging the State government to direct the police officials to intensify crackdowns on drug peddlers. The drugs in forms of tablets and injection are easily available which leads to the youth getting addicted to them, he said.

Mr. Krishnakumar also said that their party would not stop voicing out against the drug mafia until they were completely eradicated. The protestors called for strict laws against erring police officials failing to curb the illegal sale as well as against the drug peddlers.

PMK State vice-president Senthilkumar, district president Murugan and other party functionaries took part in the protest.