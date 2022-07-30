Madurai

PMK cadre urge State to curb illegal sale of ganja, banned drugs

PMK cadre stage a demonstration in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy
Staff Reporter MADURAI July 30, 2022 21:54 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 21:54 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadre staged a protest at Palanganatham in Madurai on Saturday demanding the State government to implement a complete ban on the illegal sale of ganja and banned tobacco products.

The protest was led by PMK district secretary P. Krishnakumar. “The widely available banned ganja products have affected the future generation’s health and welfare, especially school students who are exposed to them largely,” said he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The situation is worse in the rural areas, he charged. “I have seen many school students who attend classes in an inebriated state and the teachers stand helpless,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protesters raised slogans urging the State government to direct the police officials to intensify crackdowns on drug peddlers. The drugs in forms of tablets and injection are easily available which leads to the youth getting addicted to them, he said.

Mr. Krishnakumar also said that their party would not stop voicing out against the drug mafia until they were completely eradicated. The protestors called for strict laws against erring police officials failing to curb the illegal sale as well as against the drug peddlers.

PMK State vice-president Senthilkumar, district president Murugan and other party functionaries took part in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...