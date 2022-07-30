Ecology will be affected owing to encroachments on waterbodies: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has reiterated that it does not endorse the government policy of not removing the encroachments till the encroachers are given alternative sites.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi (since retired) observed that such a decision is nothing but promoting the encroachment, while directing the authorities to remove encroachments on a waterbody in Nagercoil.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Peter Swamy Dhas of Nagercoil who sought a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments made by the public from Parakkai channel to Suchindram Kulam in Nagercoil.

The State submitted that action was being taken to remove the encroachments. A total of 388 encroachments had already been removed and 131 encroachments would be removed after alternative sites were provided to them.

The judges observed that in the entire State either due to inaction of the officers deliberately or for any other reasons, encroachment exists on water bodies, wetlands, dry land and even in government poramboke land. This cannot happen without the connivance of the officers.

The judges expressed their disapproval and observed that the ecology of the State would be affected on account of the encroachments in waterbodies, wetlands, apart from the other encroachments. The court directed the authorities to take steps to remove the remaining encroachments from the waterbody within a time frame and disposed of the petition.