Madurai

High Court directs Centre to adequately support Gandhi Memorial Museum

Staff Reporter MADURAI July 30, 2022 19:29 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 19:29 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to adequately support the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai by providing adequate funds which could be used to pay the salary of the employees and maintain the heritage building.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi (since retired) passed the direction on the public interest litigation petition filed in 2019 by Gandhian P. Vadivelu, younger brother of freedom fighter and former Minister P. Kakkan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Vadivelu sought a direction to the Centre and the State to allot additional funds to maintain the Gandhi Memorial Museum. Disposing of the petition, the judges said that in the absence of funds, the heritage building cannot be maintained properly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The judges directed the Centre to support the maintenance of the heritage building and for this purpose the authorities could visit the building to take note of the accounts and required documents to ascertain the expenses required for the payment of salary and maintenance of the heritage building.

The judges said that the required funds should be provided within four months. Though the Centre had supported the Gandhi Memorial Museum by providing a corpus fund of Rs Five crore, it would not be sufficient to distribute the salary.

Apart from seeking a direction to maintain the Gandhi Memorial Museum, Mr, Vadivelu also sought pay parity for the staff of the Gandhi Memorial Museum on a par with those employed at the National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...