HC bids farewell to Justice Ananthi

The Madras High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice S. Ananthi. The customary farewell to the High Court judge was held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and other judges in Madurai participated in person, while the judges at the Principal seat in Chennai joined the event through the virtual mode.

Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan hailed the contributions made by her. Listing out the significant judgments pronounced by the judge sitting in Division Bench and in Single Bench at the High Court, the AAG said Justice Ananthi had delivered justice fairly and with utmost sincerity and honesty. She had disposed of not less than 12,000 cases in a short span of 20 months, he said.

A native of Anthiyur in Erode district, Justice Ananthi enrolled as an advocate in 1983. She entered the judicial services in 1991 as Civil Judge and was promoted as Senior Civil Judge in 2004. She was promoted as a District Judge in 2012 and was posted as Principal District Judge of Vellore and then Villupuram till her elevation as High Court Judge in 2020.

In her farewell address, Justice Ananthi thanked the Chief Justice for consenting to hold the farewell in Madurai. She thanked High Court judges, advocates, Registry, court staff, office staff and her family members for their support. She has completed 31 years of judicial service.