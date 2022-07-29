HC nod for BJP padayatra in Virudhunagar

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Sivakasi police in Virudhunagar district to grant permission and protection to Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries who have proposed to conduct a padayatra urging the State government to establish a Textile Park in the district. The petitioner said the Central government had allocated funds for the same.

Justice V. Sivagnanam observed that the right of the people to hold the demonstration and padayatra cannot be curtailed as long as the same is not violent or destructive. The right to protest peacefully is recognised as a fundamental right, the judge observed and directed the organisers to give a fresh representation to the police and the police to grant permission.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Shanthakumar of BJP. He said that the party had proposed to conduct the padayatra with 1000 party cadres. The permission sought by the petitioner was rejected by the police. Challenging the same, the petition was filed before the court seeking the grant of permission.

The judge made it clear that the proposed padayatra could be permitted with a condition that the organisers should conduct the awareness walk on the one side of the road without obstructing the traffic and without causing any inconvenience to the general public. The petition was disposed of with the direction.