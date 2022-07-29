Madurai

Applications invited to give licences for temporary fireworks shops

Special Correspondent Madurai July 29, 2022 22:34 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:34 IST

Madurai city police have invited applications for licence to set up temporary fireworks shops ahead of Deepavali.

A statement said that the applications with relevant documents should be submitted by 1 p.m. on September 9.

The application in the given format should be submitted with no-objection certificate from Fire and Rescue Services Department, with sketch of the shop and details of surroundings in 50 metres radius.

The licence for the shops would be issued only if all the conditions were complied with during the inspection by the police. No licence would be given for roadside shops under Explosives Rules.

