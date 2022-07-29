India succeeded in reaching Mars in its first attempt: ISRO official

R. Venkatraman, Deputy Director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO, addresses the Founder’s Day meeting at Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

July 29, 2022 22:27 IST

While only 21 out of 51 attempts made by developed countries to reach Mars had succeeded in the past, India was the only country that made it successful in its first attempt, said Deputy Director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO, R. Venkatraman.

Addressing the Founder' Day meeting held at Thiagaraja College of Engineering here on Friday, Dr. Venkatraman said that it was an out come of the visionary approach of Vikram Sarabhai, who laid the foundation for Indian space programme.

He recounted as to how western media belittled India's efforts then describing India as just farmers. After the success, the same media had to backtrack on this issue.

Though India had vast traditional knowledge about physics and astronomy, it was only lacking in the technology that required for the space mission. After lot of education and research, it finally succeeded to be on par with superpowers. The benefits of science and technology development has made the standard of life of common man better in all spheres of life, he said.

He appealed to students to aim high, always be innovative and develop leadership qualities.

Speaking on the occasion, the college chairman and correspondent, Karumuttu T. Kannan, said that ₹ 50 lakh worth scholarships to 208 students through the Alumni Charitable Trust.

One of the alumni, S. Ajayan of 2002 batch donated ₹ 43 lakh towards scholarship on the occasion.

Recounting his college days, Mr. Ajayan, a top executive with a German shipping company, said that his father struggled a lot to educate him. From a rural background, he too struggled to pay college fees and cope up with academics but worked hard to get admission into IIM Calcutta.

When he knew, all his attempts to mobilise ₹ 28,000 for paying confirmation fees would fail, he looked up at Mr. Kannan, who immediately paid his fees.

Mr. Ajayan has been helping random students for many years now, but now with an objective to reach the academically outstanding but poorest of the poor student. "We want to take all their financial worries by way of paying their tuition, exam and hostel fees so that they can focus only in their academics," he said.

After paying ₹ 19 lakh to educate 31 students belonging to 3rd and 4th year, he made a contribution of ₹ 25 lakh towards the corpus fund of the Alumni Charitable Trust for making up for not able to contribute during the COVID times.

Principal M. Palaninatha Raja said the college had been adjudged the best engineering college in Tamil Nadu for having empowered students from rural and socially disadvantaged groups and more girl students were enrolled and offered placements.