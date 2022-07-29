HC confirms life sentence imposed on man for killing infant 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Tirunelveli district for killing an infant in 2010, after its mother had resisted his sexual advances.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha upheld the judgement of the Additional District and Sessions Judge that had convicted and sentenced B. Manikandan of Tirunelveli district to life imprisonment in 2011.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred in 2020 by Manikandan who challenged the judgment of the trial court. The trial court in Tirunelveli had convicted and sentenced him for the offences under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder.

The case of the prosecution is that the appellant approached the woman and asked her for water to drink. When she went inside the house to get water, he trespassed into the house and misbehaved with her.

He threatened to kill her and her one-and-a-half-year-old son for resisting his sexual advances. She sustained injuries after he attacked her with a knife. She then escaped through the back door and screamed for help. Infuriated, the man killed the infant in front of the woman.

The judges observed that the injured eye witness account (mother of the deceased child) is in consonance with the injuries found on the body of the deceased child as is seen from the postmortem certificate.

In the circumstances, we do not see any reason to interfere with the conviction and sentence passed by the trial court, the judges said and confirmed the life sentence imposed on the man. The appeal was dismissed.