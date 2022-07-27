July 27, 2022 18:07 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 133.45 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 509 cusecs and a discharge of 1,850 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.96 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,613 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,307 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Peranai 80, Andipatti 70.4, Sathiyar dam 56, Periyapatti 52.4, Kallandri 48.6, Mettupatti 46, Idayapatti 40.6, Kodaikanal 35.8, Chittampatti 32.2, Elumalai 31, Melur 30, Pulipatti 29.6, Vaigai dam 26.6, Thaniyamangalam 22, Madurai 19.2, Viraganoor 11, Veerapandi 7, Manjalar dam 6, Marudhanadhi dam 4.2, Sothupparai dam 4 and Thekkadi 0.6.

