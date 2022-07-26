Minister inaugurates indoor stadium in Madurai Medical College

An indoor stadium on the premises of Madurai Medical College was inaugurated by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, M. Subramanian here on Tuesday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P. Moorthy and Minister for Finance and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan were also present.

Earlier, they interacted with the beneficiaries who received bone transplantation through the Bone Bank at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) where a total of 36 bones were received as donation since last December. “Seven patients, including two young sportspersons, were successfully treated at GRH and have been given a new lease of life,” he told the reporters.

The newly inaugurated indoor stadium was set up at a cost of ₹3.30 crore on behalf of the Alumni Association.

He elaborated on the 23 exclusive projects announced across Madurai district at a total cost of ₹110.48 crore. It includes the allocation of ₹36.60 crore for the purchase of additional medical equipment for GRH, he stated.

He also said that since the inception of ‘Innuyir Kaapom’ scheme, 3,185 persons have been admitted to GRH and were successfully treated. “Over ₹ 3.05 crore was allocated for their treatment. While in the State, 96,807 persons who were injured in accidents were treated in government and private hospitals for which ₹87.34 was sanctioned.” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Subramanian inaugurated four Primary Health Centres at Perungamanallur, Uthapuram, Malappuram and E.Kottaipatti along with Mr. Moorthy at a cost of ₹25 lakh each.

Medical College and Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth, MLAs A. Venkatesan (Solavandan), M. Boominathan (Madurai South) and others were present.

COVID-19 vaccination

Speaking of COVID-19 vaccination, he said that a total of 95.51% people in the State have been administered with the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19 while 88.52% have taken the second dose of vaccination.

“As for Madurai, the first dose and second dose of vaccination stands at 86.20% and 75.08% respectively, making the city with the lowest vaccination rate in the State,” noted Mr Subramanian.

He assured that the district administration and health officials were taking serious measures to increase the vaccination rates.

“While there are about 30.35 lakh, 92.14 lakh and 3.45 crore people in the State who are yet to receive their first, second and booster respectively,” he said.

He urged people to get their booster shots at free of cost for all adults for 75 days from July 15, for which earlier they had to ₹386.25 per shot.

“The booster shots administered on Sunday at the mega vaccination camps held at 50,000 centres across the State were over 11 lakh of the total 18.8 lakh beneficiaries who received vaccination,” said Mr Subramanian.

Further, a similar mega vaccination camp is slated to be held on August 7 at 50,000 centres, he said.