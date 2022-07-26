Head Constable injured in clash at temple

A police head constable, Manikandan, was among 12 injured in a group clash among devotees at a temple near Usilampatti in the district on Tuesday.

The police said that people belonging to the same community had differences of opinion about who should get the first respect in Angala Eswari Temple.

When the mandala puja at the temple was scheduled, one group of devotees had pre-empted another group in entering the temple with 'sprout pots' and 'milk' pots. This was objected to by the other group.

Even as they were quarrelling, some of them started to hit each other with logs. When a steel bucket was thrown at the crowd, Manikandan, attached to Uthapanaickanoor police station, who was in bandobust duty, was injured.

Later, the police pacified the warring groups. Five of the injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti and seven got treated as outpatients.

Valandur police are investigating.