All-out efforts to eradicate ganja selling: IG

After initiating a financial investigation into the properties of ganja peddlers and their relatives and freezing of their bank accounts, police in southern districts have started to bind over habitual offenders under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to contain them from smuggling and selling ganja.

"In the last two months, we have bound over around 1,000 ganja peddlers across south zone through executive magistrates. The accused are made to execute bonds, with sureties, promising good behaviours for a particular period of up to three years. We have detained in prisons at least 30 accused who had violated the bond condition," Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, said.

Binding-over is done under the Section 109 and 110 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

While the maximum period of binding-over is one year under Section 109 of CrPC, it is three years under Section 110 CrPC.

"If someone is caught selling ganja in the second month, the Executive Magistrate would bind him down for the rest of the period for which he was bound over," the IG said.

Mr. Garg said that the police were taking all-out efforts to eradicate ganja selling. Binding-over process, which requires sureties, will bring more social pressure on the accused and act as an effective deterrence against ganja selling.

Besides arresting the ganja peddlers, the police in southern districts have so far taken up financial investigation and passed seizure orders of movable and immovable properties worth ₹ 10 crore in the last two months.

This included 31 houses, 19 plots/parcels of land, five commercial establishments, eight vehicles.

Besides, 1,450 bank accounts have been frozen in connection with 831 ganja cases. Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and Superintendents of Police were closely monitoring the ganja cases, he said.