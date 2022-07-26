No case of monkeypox so far in T.N.: Health Minister

“There is no case of monkeypox identified in Tamil Nadu so far. Screening has been intensified across the State, especially at the international airports and on inter-district borders,” said Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, here on Tuesday.

He was addressing media persons after carrying out inspections at the Madurai airport accompanied by Madurai Medical College and Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel, Deputy Director of Health Services K. Senthil Kumar, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and other government officials.

“As per the data from World Health Organisation, 63 countries were identified as affected with monkeypox until last week. It has increased to 72 countries as of Tuesday. In India, cases have been identified in Delhi, Telangana and Kerala so far,” he said.

As soon as the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in our country, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed officials to ensure the smooth functioning of mass fever screening camps at international airports in the State as well as the conduct of 2% random RT-PCR testing of passengers, said Mr Subramanian. Similar screening is carried out in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi international airports as well, he added.

“The screening work at the Madurai airport was inspected on Tuesday. Three international flights operate from this airport every day with a capacity of 300 to 400 passengers,” the Minister said.

Screening for monkeypox infection in passengers incoming on the borders of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh has been intensified.

He also noted that recently, there was suspicion that two passengers who came from America showed symptoms of monkeypox. But these turned out to be negative.

“The Union government is planning to set up 15 ICMR centres in the country to carry out research into the cause of the disease. We have requested to set up one at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy as well,” added the Minister.