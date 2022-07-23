Madras High Court upholds life sentence imposed on man for murdering co-worker

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district, on a man for murdering a co-worker in 2012 after he was denied the money that he had asked for.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Ravi alias Nagarajan against the verdict of the Principal District and Sessions Court that sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering his co-worker Rajamani in 2012.

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased Rajamani was working as a cashier in a hotel in Srivilliputhur. The appellant Ravi was a daily wager in the same hotel. It was said that Ravi would often demand money from Rajamani.

After this was reported to the owner, he reprimanded the appellant. Infuriated over this, he threatened the cashier with dire consequences and planned to eliminate him. Subsequently, he strangled him to death using a coir rope and fled the scene.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha took note of the post mortem certificate and the evidence of the doctor that clearly stated that it was a case of homicide and not suicide as alleged by the counsel of the appellant.

The post mortem certificate has clearly mentioned that the deceased was strangled with a coir rope. It was tightened by rotating it three times around his neck. A person who dies by suicide could not have rotated the rope around his neck all by himself, the judges said.

The judges said that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. The judges dismissed the appeal and upheld the conviction and the sentence awarded by the trial court.