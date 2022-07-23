Traffic from Mudakku Salai to TVS Rubber Factory road to be closed from Sunday

A view of the flyover coming up at Mudakku Salai in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Vehicular traffic from Mudakku Salai to TVS Rubber Factory road side would not be permitted from Sunday (July 24) until the flyover construction is completed, said Madurai City Traffic Police here on Saturday.

In a press release, the police said that to ensure that the construction workers had a free mobility at the work spot, it had been proposed to close down the stretch for all types of vehicles as a temporary measure.

As the girder fixing work on the 1,190-metre-long flyover is to commence from Mudakku Salai to HMS Colony side, all types of vehicular movement would be suspended till the construction work was completed.

Hence, as an alternative, vehicles proceeding to Theni side from Madurai city, shall go via Mudakku Salai to Kochadai, Thuvariman and reach the four-way lane. This shall come into effect from July 24 onwards, the release said.

Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, LCVs (cars, minivan) and TNSTC bus route Number 21 coming from Madurai city to Theni road, shall, however, go via Kalavasal junction to Sammatipuram and reach TVS Rubber Factory, HMS Colony and proceed towards Virattipathu and Achampathu.

Similarly, vehicles (two/three and four-wheelers such as cars/LCVs only) coming from Nagamalai Pudukottai to Madurai city should go via Achampathu, Viratipathu, Doak Nagar, Kochadai and Mudakku Salai as in the existing arrangement.

The ban on heavy vehicles coming from Nagamalai Pudukottai side towards Madurai city on Achampathu, Viratipathu, Doak Nagar, Kochadai side would continue. They would be permitted to continue to enter Madurai city from the four-way, Thuvariman, Kochadai and Mudakku Salai junction.

Only TNSTC and mini-buses should use Viratipathu, Achampathu stretch and enter Doak Nagar to proceed towards Periyar bus stand.