Madurai

‘Risk management of people essential in economic progress’

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan | Photo Credit: File Photo.
Staff Reporter MADURAI: July 23, 2022 20:52 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 09:02 IST

Risk management of people is essential in economic progress, said Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the 31st biennial zonal council meeting of the National Federation of Insurance Field Workers of India (South Zone), here on Saturday.

He said that as hard as it is to lift somebody from one strata to another through education, work, compensation it is even harder to keep people there. Normally there are unforeseen events, risks and foreseen expenses like big weddings or big education spending that drops people. People who proceed should not get brought back because of such events. A good society should prevent it or try to prevent it from happening. In that sense the nature of the insurance industry and insurance products is crucial to progress, he said.

A lot is going on in the GST regime. It has structural weakness and many have been pointing it out which is now coming into focus, he said.

He said that change is inevitable and one should be the agent of change in order to help shape the future. No matter how much the change affects individuals, it is the collective strength that protects you if you want to fight unfair or unjust or authoritarian design. The more there is change the greater the need to work together, discussion and collective decision making at best to shape the future, he told the insurance officials.

South Zone Secretary S. Anand said that there were two main demands of the members: Job security of Development Officers and to remove GST on LIC premium. He said that there was a need to increase the number of agents to increase LIC’s market share.

Madurai Secretary J. Joseph Suresh Rajkumar welcomed the gathering and Divisional President V. Abeth Manohar Devavaram proposed a vote of thanks. Madurai MLA M. Boominathan was present at the event.

