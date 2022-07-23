“Go back Dharmapuri MP Senthil Kumar... Madurai is unhappy” goes viral

After a post on the social media “Go back Dharmapuri MP Senthil Kumar... Madurai is unhappy,” went viral, police scaled up security in some vantage locations in the city on Saturday.

The DMK MP was in the city to participate in a public function where Ministers, MLAs, MPs and other dignitaries addressed.

Recently, Dr. Senthil Kumar had himself in a tweet objected to the ‘bhoomi puja’ being performed by the PWD officials in his constituency. The video, posted by the MP, showed him shouting at the officials and directed the priests present to remove the puja materials. He was heard saying that in a secular Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of M.K. Stalin, the officials should not indulge in such pujas. He said the the officials should have, in that case, invited other religious sections too.

Objecting to the DMK MP’s video and tweet, the Hindu Munnani and BJP demanded an apology.

In a statement, BJP State general secretary R. Srinivasan said that the action by the DMK MP only showed his ignorance. The late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who floated ‘samathuvapurams’ in Tamil Nadu in the name of Periyar, the engineers, prior to commencement of the constructions, performed bhoomi puja, where none other than the late leader was present.

The tradition of performing such bhoomi puja has been there from time immemorial. The present Chief Minister and other ministers too had been part of such ceremonies.

By objecting to remove the puja materials from the site and shouting at the officials for having organised such puja, the DMK MP had hurt the sentiments of millions of people, who had faith in it.

“It was unbecoming of an MP...” Prof. Srinivasan said and added that the BJP had already expressed its disappointment and demanded a public apology from the MP.

Meanwhile, the police said that they had posted pickets as already the BJP functionaries had announced demonstration in the city against the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to hike power tariff. However, there were no untoward incidents reported, they added.