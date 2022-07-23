Efforts to nab ganja peddlers from T.N. active in A.P: SP

Tamil Nadu police have made a list of 20 ganja smugglers from Tamil Nadu who have shifted their area of operation to Andhra Pradesh to act as agents for ganja suppliers in other States and dealers in Tamil Nadu, said Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Prasad said that the office of Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu is in touch with his counterparts in other States to take action against such identified drug peddlers.

"These people from various parts of Tamil Nadu have settled in Andhra Pradesh and act as agents for ganja suppliers from Andhra Prades/Odissa," he added.

Meanwhile, Madurai District Police have seized Rs. 1.56 crore worth 17 movable and immovable properties of 13 persons in connection with possession of 21.800 kg of ganja by three accused in May.

"Among the seized properties were 11 houses, five shopping complexes and one vehicle belonging to 13 persons. This case pertains to seizure of around 22 kg of ganja from three accused by Nagamalai Pudukottai police in May," said Mr. Shiva Prasad.

He said that out of the five ganja cases, involving commercial quantity of ganja (20 kg or more), for which financial investigation was taken up to identify the properties bought with the proceeds of the sale of ganja, three cases had been confirmed by the Competent Authority, the SP said.

Seizure orders have been issued in two other cases and were pending confirmation order. "We have taken up financial investigation in three more cases," Mr. Prasad said.

Stating that after the police in South Zone started seizure of properties, there have been reports of ganja smugglers trying to transfer their properties to others to avoid the property seizure by the police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. However, if the police find out that any property bought by the accused under NDPS Act during the last six years before registration of case, would be seized. "No one can escape this parallel police action," he said.

Over Rs. 10 lakh deposited in the 249 bank accounts of accused and their close relatives was also frozen in the last few months, he added.

With regard to seizure of 1,000 kg of ganja recently under Othakadai police station, the police had arrested three more accused identified as Nishanth, Jagadeesan and Gunasekaran. The police are on the lookout for another accused Muthiah.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Samayanallur, Balasundaram, was present.