Opt for organic farming to be healthy, says Minister

Public visit stalls at the Food Festival in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

“Change in food intake is a major cause for new diseases identified in humans. I urge people to be fit and opt for organic cultivation methods, said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the mega food festival jointly organised by the Madurai district administration and the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department on the Collectorate premises here.

Speaking at the event, he said that 30 years ago, vegetables were grown organically. “Though using chemical fertilizers would double the yield, it is unhealthy. We must revive traditional ways of farming to produce nutritious food,” he said.

Mr. Moorthy said that food items made out of ragi, bajra and jowar were once the food of the poor, but now it has become a part of everyone’s diet, which is a welcoming move.

He awarded certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), including BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) and Eat Right Campus certification etc.

A plaque stating a list of 16 things that a consumer should look for in a packaged food item such as ingredients, FSSAI number, expiry date, manufacturer's name and full address etc was released.

Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar, Ramanathapuram MP K. Navas Kani, MLAs K. Thalapathy, M. Bhoominathan, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department V. Jayarama Pandian and others were present.

Later, he flagged off an awareness rally, taken out by school and college students, on the importance of eating healthy food from the District Collectorate, that concluded at MADITSSIA hall – the venue for the food festival.

Later in the day, Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Mr. Boominathan visited the stalls at the food festival.

The stalls created awareness of permitted food colouring, adulteration etc while famous hotels and bakeries of the city offered a range of food.

S. Anbuselvi from Aruppukottai treated herself to jigarthandas and biriyani as millets are part of her daily diet while J. Lavanya, a college student in the city, was surprised to know the number of food made out of millets available.

J. Bhavani of Teppakulam here, who came with her family, felt the festival could have concentrated more on traditional foods as popular food joints dominated the event.