10-year RI for gangster, accomplices

July 22, 2022 23:30 IST

The II Additional Special Court for Exclusive Trial of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has sentenced gangster S. Kalimuthu alias Vellai Kali and five others to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Special court judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced Vellai Kali and five of his accomplices: Marishwaran, Munishwaran, Balaji, Kathik alias Agori Karthik and Mari alias Dori Mari to 10 years rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were arrested for possessing 25 kg ganja. The police had intercepted the car in which they were travelling near Theni main road-Mudakku Salai junction. Vellai Kali is involved in a few cases of murders.