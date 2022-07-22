Madurai

10-year RI for gangster, accomplices

Staff Reporter MADURAI July 22, 2022 23:30 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 23:30 IST

The II Additional Special Court for Exclusive Trial of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has sentenced gangster S. Kalimuthu alias Vellai Kali and five others to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Special court judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced Vellai Kali and five of his accomplices: Marishwaran, Munishwaran, Balaji, Kathik alias Agori Karthik and Mari alias Dori Mari to 10 years rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They were arrested for possessing 25 kg ganja. The police had intercepted the car in which they were travelling near Theni main road-Mudakku Salai junction. Vellai Kali is involved in a few cases of murders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...