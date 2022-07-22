Madurai

Remove encroachments in waterbodies: farmers

Staff Reporter MADURAI July 22, 2022 22:58 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 23:31 IST

Release of adequate water for irrigation and removal of encroachments from waterbodies were some of the important issues discussed at the farmers’ grievance meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar presided over the meeting.

Farmers of the single crop region demanded the release of water from August for irrigation. The farmers also told the officials that in places like Usilampatti, there were encroachments made on the waterbodies and it had affected the water flow. They said a survey should be conducted in order to take action against the encroachments.

The coconut farmers in the district told the authorities that they were not receiving a good price for coconuts. The authorities told the farmers that they would look into the issue.

