HC directs accused in Theni land scam to appear for inquiry

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Rathnamala, a Tahsildar involved in the Theni land scam case, to appear before the CBCID for inquiry in the case along with all the available records.

Justice K. Murali Shankar directed Rathnamala to cooperate with the police in the inquiry. If she failed to appear before the police, they could proceed against her in accordance with law, the judge said while disposing of the anticipatory bail petition filed by Rathnamala.

The Sub-Collector of Periyakulam had lodged a complaint with the Theni Superintendent of Police that government poramboke lands in Thamaraikulam and Vadaveeranaickenpatti villages were transferred without proper applications and procedures.

The case of the prosecution is that government lands were transferred to individuals, mostly relatives of government officials, in online mode. The officials had allowed Anna Prakash, a licence holder, to take gravel illicitly from places other than permitted.

It was said that he was also allowed to take gravel from poramboke land. Rathnamala had given a no objection letter to the Sub-Registrar for registering the documents with respect to the properties involved in the case. Also, she had not cooperated in the inquiry, the State had submitted. The counsel for Rathnamala submitted that she would cooperate in the inquiry.