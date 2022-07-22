The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to three persons who had participated in protests condemning Karnataka High Court’s judgment in the Hijab issue. Threats had been issued to the judges during the protest.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted anticipatory bail to Mohammed Rafi of Palayamkottai who is an MMMK party functionary. He had filed an undertaking affidavit to the court tendering his unconditional apology.

He was directed to issue a public apology in ‘The Hindu’ and also a Tamil daily. He was also directed to upload a copy of the public apology on social media. The court directed him to stay in Tirunelveli and report before the police daily till further orders. He had participated in the protest held near a tea stall in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to two Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionaries Rajik Mohamed and Navab Sha of Adirampattinam in Thanjavur district.

They had participated in the protest held near the Adirampattinam bus stand. The court directed both of them to stay in Adirampattinam and report before the police daily till further orders. They had filed undertaking affidavits to the court tendering their unconditional apology.