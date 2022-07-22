CBSE students fare well in Class 12 and Class 10 examinations

A section of students from Kendriya Vidyalaya who scored high marks in the examinations. File Photo.

Students of most CBSE schools in Madurai fared well in Class 12 and Class 10 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE), the results of which were declared one after the other on Friday.

All 193 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Narimedu, who appeared for the examinations, passed and the highest mark was scored by M. Swathi of commerce stream with 490 marks out of 500.

“We are happy with results as the performance of the students has improved when compared to last year,” said P. Selvaraj, Principal, KV, Narimedu. The school recorded a centum in Mathematics, Computer Science, Chemistry and Accountancy each.

“All the 94 who appeared for examinations passed, with G. Shri Meenakshi scoring the highest mark of 472 with a centum in Chemistry,” said A. Jerald, Principal, KV, Tirupparankundram.

All the 276 students of Mahatma Montessori School who appeared for the Class 12 exams have passed, securing 100% results.

P. Mary Roshini came school first with a score of 496 while students scored six centums in Physics, four centums in Maths and Chemistry each, two in Biology, one centum in Accountancy, Economics and Information Practices each.

S. Lakshmi of Adhyapana School scored 496 out of 500, securing the first mark in her school, while 137 students took up the exam, of which everyone passed.

All 43 students of Queen Mira International School who wrote the exams this year passed. S.E. Siva Bhagya topped the school scoring 490 out of 500. Their school had two centums, including one in Chemistry and one in Computer Science.

Class X results

Mr. Selvaraj said that R. Aditya of KV, Narimedu emerged school topper securing 492 marks out of 500 while one student scored centum in Mathematics. All the 219 students who had written the examinations passed, he added.

With 99.38% pass percentage recorded by KV, Tirupparankundram, B. Sri Ram and A.K. Sree Bharathi shared the school first rank with a score 480 out of 500. Out of 163 students who appeared, 162 passed the exam.

The school has two centums – one in Mathematics and one in Science, said Mr Jerald.

Out of the 272 students of Mahatma School who appeared for the Class 10 exam, the school recorded a centum pass percentage. “S. Sanjith came first in school with a score of 491 out of 500,” said Principal Subha Manikandan. She said that students scored seven centums in Mathematics, five in Tamil and three in Science.

P. Hamsapriya, academic director, Mahatma Schools, said that teachers had contributed well and students are happy with their scores as well. “The performance of students has gradually increased over the academic year which shows their hard work,” she said.

M. Shivani of Adhyapana School scored 494 out of 500 and topped the school with three centums while all the 132 students passed.

R. Divya Shree of Queen Mira International School bagged the first rank in school with a score of 495 out of 500. A total of 53 students appeared for the exam and passed, securing centum results for the school.

The school saw seven centums, including three in Tamil, two in Mathematics, one in Social Studies and one in Science.