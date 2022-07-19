July 19, 2022 22:52 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal preferred by a P.G. Assistant teacher from Virudhunagar district seeking re-fixing of his salary by considering the last drawn salary in his previous post of B.T. Assistant.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by S.K. Kannan, who was appointed as a B.T. Assistant through Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) in 2007. He worked in a panchayat union middle school and completed his probation in 2009. He worked in the school till 2013.

Subsequently, he participated in the recruitment process for P.G. Assistant Teachers conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board. He was appointed as a P.G. Assistant at a Government High Secondary School in 2013 and he completed his probation in 2015.

He said he was relieved from the post of B.T. Assistant and joined P.G. Assistant on the same day. His grievance was that he was drawing a lesser salary in the post of P.G. Assistant. He sought re-fixing of the salary. A Single Bench dismissed his petition.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Vijayakumar observed that the candidate participated in the direct recruitment process and got appointed. He could not turn contend that he was appointed by transfer of service from B.T. Assistant to P.G. Assistant.

A perusal of Rule 2(b)(ii) of the Service Rules, showed 50% of vacancies for the post of teachers in academic subjects had to be filled by direct recruitment and the rest should be through transfer of service. Only those persons who got appointed in the 50% meant for transfer of service could claim benefit of pay protection, the court said.

Any candidate who had got selected through 50% meant for direct recruitment could never claim any pay protection based on his last drawn wages in the previous post. In the present case, the candidate had applied for P.G. Assistant post following paper notification issued by the TRB.

Continuous use of the old service register even after being appointed as P.G. Assistant would not confer any right on him to get pay protection. The fact that there was no break in service also would not convert a direct recruitment into an appointment by transfer of service, the judges said and dismissed the appeal.