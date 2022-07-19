HC dismisses teacher’s appeal seeking re-fixation of salary

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal preferred by a P.G. Assistant teacher from Virudhunagar district seeking re-fixation of his salary by considering the last drawn salary in his previous post of B.T. Assistant.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by S.K. Kannan, from Virudhunagar district. He was appointed as a B.T. Assistant through Teachers Recruitment Board in 2007. He worked in a panchayat union middle school and completed his probation in 2009. He worked in the school till 2013.

Subsequently, he participated in the recruitment process for P.G. Assistant Teachers that was conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board. He was appointed as a P.G. Assistant to a Government High Secondary School in 2013 and he completed his probation in 2015.

He said that he was relieved from the post of B.T. Assistant and joined P.G. Assistant on the same day. His grievance was that he was drawing a lesser salary in the post of P.G. Assistant. He sought re-fixation of the salary. A Single Bench dismissed his petition.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Vijayakumar observed that the candidate participated in the direct recruitment process and got appointed. He cannot turn around and contend that he was appointed by transfer of service from B.T. Assistant to P.G.Assistant.

A perusal of Rule 2(b)(ii) of the Service Rules indicates that 50 % of the substantiative vacancies for the post of teachers in academic subjects have to be filled by direct recruitment and the balance 50 % should be by way of transfer of service. Only those persons who got appointed in the 50 % meant for transfer of service can claim benefit of pay protection.

Any candidate who has got selected through 50 % meant for direct recruitment can never claim any pay protection based on his last drawn wages in the previous post held by him before such recruitment. In the present case, the candidate has applied for P.G. Assistant post pursuant to the paper notification issued by the Teachers Recruitment Board.

The candidate got selected by participating in the competitive examination. His appointment order indicates that he was selected and appointed through direct recruitment. Therefore, he cannot claim the benefit of the candidates who were appointed through 50% reservation meant for the candidates appointed through transfer of service.

Continuous usage of the old service register even after being appointed as P.G. Assistant will not confer any right to get pay protection. The fact that there was no break in service also will not convert a direct recruitment into an appointment by transfer of service, the judges said and dismissed the appeal.