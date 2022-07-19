Graduation ceremony for nursing students

The first convocation ceremony of Meenakshi College of Nursing, Madurai, a division of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC), was held here on Tuesday.

Former Commissioner of Police Tambaram M Ravi delivered the address. Twenty-eight students received the degrees for having successfully completed the four-year B Sc nursing programme. The top three students received the Chinnammal Kalvichelvam award for best performance in academics along with cash prizes of Rs 1.75 lakh.

Hospital chairman S. Gurushankar offering felicitation said that the college would be committed to excellence in nursing education, research and development of leadership skills and human values.

The extensive practical training sessions at the college were aimed at preparing the students to have the ability to approach healthcare from a broader perspective and bring in qualified skills to their role, he added.

The students performed cultural programmes.