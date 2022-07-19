Full bench commences hearing in Tiruchendur temple case 

A Full Bench (Three Judges) of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday commenced its hearing in the case pertaining to the maintenance of Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The Bench comprising Justices P.N. Prakash, G.R. Swaminathan and M. Nirmal Kumar commenced the hearing on a batch of petitions that was referred to the larger bench.

A series of directions were issued in 2018 by a Division Bench of the court. Subsequently in 2022, a government order was issued based on the court direction. However, a petition was filed by ‘Thirusuthanthirargal’ (freelance archakas) challenging the G.O..

The main contention of the freelance archakas was that they were not heard and directions were issued against them. They challenged the order issued by the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

They said that the order issued with regard to the administration of the temple interfered with the religious practices adopted in the temple. Under the guise of administration, the HR and CE Department was interfering in religious affairs, they said.

The State had submitted that the G.O. was issued based on the 2018 order. While referring the case to a larger bench, another Division Bench of the court stayed a series of directions of a Single Bench in April, 2022.

The Division Bench observed that they would have proceeded to examine the sustainability of the G.O. on merits after taking into consideration the relevant factors. However, a question would crop up as to how the effect of the various directions issued by the Division Bench in 2018 should be weighed. The only course left was to refer the matter to a larger Bench, the Division Bench had observed in April.