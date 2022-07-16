Projects under Smart Cities Mission inspected

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena and officials inspect a work in Madurai on Saturday.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected ongoing projects under Smart Cities Mission in Madurai on Saturday.

The inspections were made along with Municipal Administration Director P. Ponniah, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, said a press release.

The team inspected the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) system project on the north bank of Vaigai river at a cost of ₹291.37 crore. The laying of main pipeline on 120 feet road at Sambakulam in ward 10 of Zone 1 and pipelines connecting to the pumping stations in the ward were also reviewed.

The ₹1,295.76-crore drinking water project for Madurai residents in 100 wards of the Corporation from Mullaperiyar river and the construction of an overhead drinking water tank with a capacity of 12 lakh litre in K.K. Nagar under the AMRUT scheme were also inspected.

Further, they inspected the Periyar bus stand, renovated at a cost of ₹55 crore under the Smart Cities Mission and the upcoming shopping complex next to it at a cost of ₹112.06 crore. The construction of a multi storey parking facility near Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple at a cost of ₹40.19 crore was also reviewed.

Later in the day, the team held a review meeting at Arignar Anna complex and discussed the status of various other developmental projects undertaken in the city.

Progress reports were sought on laying roads and installing streetlights. Status of cleanliness activities carried out within the city, solid-waste management project, tax collection, building approval, 24x7 public grievance redressal mechanism were also reviewed.

City Engineer A. Lakshmanan, Assistant Commissioners and other corporation officials were present.