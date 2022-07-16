Library inaugurated 

‘Arivu Surabhi,’ an open book library, has been established at Madurai Kamaraj University commemorating the 120th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj. Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University J. Kumar inaugurated the library.

The library has been established at the Directorate of Distance Education Admission Centre, which is located near the Palkalai Nagar Railway Station. The library has a variety of books for general reading as well as materials for competitive examinations.

Even commuters who are waiting for trains or buses to travel to and from the university could make use of the library. They can borrow the books by submitting their Aadhaar number and their phone number. The Vice-Chancellor appealed to the general public to contribute books to the library.