July 16, 2022 20:51 IST

He attacked his father, which led to his death, over property settlement

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by the Sessions Court in Nagercoil on a man for murdering his 74-year-old father in 2011. He had quarrelled with his father over settlement of properties.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by P. Vincent of Kanniyakumari district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by Nagercoil Sessions Court in 2012. He was also convicted and sentenced for causing disappearance of evidence of offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased Ponnaiyan Nadar, 74 years at the time of the occurrence, was residing in Kalvettankuli village. He had three daughters and a son. His wife had died several years before the occurrence.

The appellant Vincent was married to Chandrika and they had two daughters. He was a tippler and would not go to work. Since he led a wayward life, his father Ponnaiyan Nadar settled the properties in favour of his two granddaughters.

Angered by this, Vincent was harassing his father and wife for money. Unable to withstand the torture, Ponnaiyan Nadar advised his daughter-in-law to go to her parental home with her children and live peacefully.

On March 28, 2011, Vincent quarrelled with his father and subsequently attacked him, which led to his death. The next day, he burnt the body in the backyard of the house. Following the stench emanating from the house, the neighbours complained to the authorities.

Vincent had admitted before the trial court that he had burnt the body of his father, but he had stated that his father tripped, fell down and died. He had burnt the body as per Hindu rites, he said and pleaded not guilty.

Dismissing the appeal, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Vijayakumar observed that if the appellant's father had died in that manner, the natural conduct of the appellant would have been to organise funeral and cremation.

On the contrary, the appellant was found burning the body of his father in the backyard of the house. That apart, a person who trips and falls down will not suffer cut injuries. In this case, some body parts of the deceased have been dismembered, the judges said.

The judges observed that there was no merit in the criminal appeal and the conviction and sentence recorded by the trial court warrant no interference. The judgment and order of the trial court was upheld. The criminal appeal was dismissed.