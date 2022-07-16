Collector releases theme song for 44th Chess Olympiad

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar pasting the Chess Olympiad awareness sticker on his car in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

“It is a matter of pride that Madurai is one of the 75 cities chosen where the first-ever torch relay would pass through before reaching Mamallapuram near Chennai, the host city of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022,” said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Saturday.

He was addressing the media persons along with Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan.

The international event is scheduled to be held between July 28 and August 10.

The torch arriving from Coimbatore would reach Madurai on July 25 which would be received in a grand manner. “It is to be taken along the Chithirai streets around Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple, later to Vandiyur Teppakulam and then to District Sports Stadium at Race Course – a few of the iconic locations of Madurai,” said Mr Sekhar.

“In prior, a week-long awareness campaigns and activities to spread the word have been planned as Tamil Nadu is hosting the prestigious international event for the first time,” said Mr Sekhar.

It includes cycle rallies, quiz and rangoli competitions, fashion shows, chess training for government and corporation schools to encourage them to play the cerebral sport, etc will be held.

Following this, the Collector released a 40-second-long exclusive theme song titled ‘Namma chess Madurai mass’ as part of the promotions.

Later, walking the talk, Collector, Corporation Commissioner and Additional Collector pasted posters of the event on their official vehicles.

School-level chess tournaments were conducted by the School Education Department in 1,323 government schools across the district between July 13 and 15 in four levels namely, Classes 1 to 5, Classes 6 to 8, Classes 9 and 10, and Classes 11 to 12 under two categories–boys and girls. More than 15,000 students participated in the tournament, stated a press release.

Winners at the school-level are awaiting to compete at block-level tournament to be held on July 20 and later at district-level on July 25.

“Five winners at district-level will participate in the five-day training camp to be held at State-level. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the international chess Olympiad players and to witness the 44th edition of the event. More than 2,000 international chess players from 187 countries will be participating in the Chess Olympiad,” said Mr Shekhar.