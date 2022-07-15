Madurai

Water level

Staff Reporter MADURAI July 15, 2022 17:46 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 17:46 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.20 feet (permissible level 142 ft) with an inflow of 8143 cusecs and a discharge of 1,789 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 56.55 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,695 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,038 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on is as follows: Mullaperiyar 84.6, Thekkadi 31.2, Gudalur 14.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 8.4, Kodaikanal 5.4 and Uthamapalayam 2.6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...